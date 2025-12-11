 Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore's ₹208 Crore Semmozhi Classical Language Park To Open To Public Today
Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore's ₹208 Crore Semmozhi Classical Language Park To Open To Public Today

The Semmozhi Classical Language Park in Coimbatore, built for Rs 208.50 crore, opened to the public on Dec 12. Spread over 45 acres, it celebrates Tamil heritage with themed gardens, a rose and herbal garden, open-air theatre, and inclusive play areas. Visitors can explore via QR codes, enjoy modern amenities, and experience a blend of culture, education, and recreation.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
Chennai: The much-awaited Semmozhi Classical Language Park in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, built for Rs 208.50 crore, will open its gates to the public on Thursday.

Details

Spread across 45 acres at the historic Jail Grounds in Gandhipuram, the world-class park was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on November 25 and is now ready to welcome visitors with an array of cultural, educational and recreational attractions.

Developed to celebrate Tamil’s classical linguistic heritage while offering modern amenities, the park features an impressive collection of themed gardens. Visitors will enter through a striking gateway designed with a cascading waterfall. Inside, the park hosts several specialised green zones, including the Classical Language Forest, Aromatic Forest, Five-Fold Forest, Flower Forest, Puzzle Forest, Shadow Forest, a vibrant Health Forest, and a dedicated area featuring the Champa tree mentioned in Sangam literature.

A major highlight is the expansive rose garden containing over 1,000 varieties of roses, along with a well-curated herbal garden and a lush green woodland zone.

To enhance the learning experience, QR codes placed throughout the park allow visitors to explore details about each plant and tree species. The park also includes a 500-seat open-air theatre for traditional and cultural performances, an open-air gym fitted with high-quality equipment, smooth walking tracks, more than 100 stone benches, and decorative lighting that illuminates the entire landscape after dusk.

A special play area has been designed for children with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity in the park’s recreational offerings.

Entry fees have been priced affordably: Rs 15 per adult, Rs 5 for children below 10 years, and Rs 100 per month for those using the walking tracks regularly. Photography charges include Rs 25 for still cameras, Rs 50 for video cameras, Rs 25,000 per day for film photography, and Rs 2,000 for short-film or other special shoots.

With its rich blend of themed gardens, educational features and modern public amenities, the Semmozhi Classical Language Park is poised to become a major attraction in Coimbatore. The park will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering residents and tourists a refreshing green haven in the city.

