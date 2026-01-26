 Railways Redesign LHB Coach Doors To Swing Inward After Safety Concerns | VIDEO
Railways Redesign LHB Coach Doors To Swing Inward After Safety Concerns | VIDEO

Railways Redesign LHB Coach Doors To Swing Inward After Safety Concerns | VIDEO

Responding to safety concerns over outward-opening LHB coach doors, Indian Railways has introduced a redesigned inward-swing mechanism to reduce the risk of passenger falls. A video shows a railway official demonstrating the safer operation from inside the coach. The new design will be implemented in new coaches and retrofitted in existing units.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
Railways inward-swing door redesign for LHB coaches to improve passenger safety | X/@KapurthalaRcf

Responding to serious safety concerns over LHB coach doors opening outward, the Indian Railways has introduced a redesigned door mechanism aimed at reducing the risk of passengers falling from moving trains. The issue had sparked widespread concern after multiple videos circulated on social media, highlighting the dangers posed by the existing door design.

In response, the Railways has unveiled a redesigned door system that swings inward toward the inside of the coach when opened from within. A video released by the Railways shows a senior official demonstrating the new mechanism from inside the coach.

In the video, the official approaches the closed door, unlocks it, and pushes it open. Unlike the earlier design, the door now moves inward, ensuring that even if opened during motion, it does not expose passengers directly to the outside.

While the door may appear to move outward visually due to the reversed hinge mechanism, its functional movement is inward from the passenger space, improving safety.

What Was the Safety Risk?

Traditional LHB coaches used in Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and several long-distance express trains are fitted with manually operated outward-swinging doors. If such a door is accidentally unlatched, improperly secured, or forced open during travel, it can swing outward at high speed. This creates a serious risk, particularly in crowded coaches, where passengers standing near the door could lose balance and fall out.

article-image

The problem gained attention in late 2025, when viral videos and passenger complaints flagged the potential danger, prompting calls for immediate corrective measures.

