'Humare Kapde Faade Aur...': Lucknow Man Beats Wife With Shoe, 14-Year-Old Daughter Records Disturbing Video Pleading For Help | X

Lucknow: A disturbing video from Lucknow has raised concerns, after a man was seen assaulting his wife while their 14-year-old daughter filmed the incident and pleaded for help. The footage, reportedly from Saharaganj, has identified the accused as Vikram Rupali.

According to local media reports, the woman runs a Paying Guest (PG) accommodation from their home to cover household expenses and her daughter’s education. She has alleged that her husband and mother-in-law have been pressuring her to shut down the PG, which she says would leave her and her daughter without any income.

The disturbing video shows the woman being repeatedly attacked while the daughter can be heard crying and attempting to intervene. Local residents have said the family appears to be in urgent need of protection.

(Trigger Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. The following footage contains visuals of domestic violence and assault.)

14 साल की एक बिटिया ने यह वीडियो अपने घर का बनाकर मदद के लिए गुहार लगाई है।

यदि जल्दी मदद नहीं पहुंचाई गई तो तो कोई भी अप्रिय घटना हो सकती है?

मामला सहारा गंज थाने का है ।

हजरतगंज में रूपानी ब्रदर्स के नाम पर चिकन का बड़ा शोरूम है और हरकतें इतनी घटिया 🤬🤬

घर में ही PG चलाकर… pic.twitter.com/wLnFpSlR31 — VERSHA VERMA (@iamvershaverma) December 5, 2025

Victim Shares Another Video

Alongside the assault video, another clip surfaced in which the woman appeals for help. She says, “On December 5, my husband Vikram Rupali harassed me and my daughter. About 15 days ago, he tore our clothes and threw us out of the house. Please help us.”

Her statement suggests the conflict has been ongoing and that the situation at home has escalated over weeks. As per reports, residents int he area said the man operates a chicken shop named Rupani Brothers in Hazratganj.

Following the video, Uttar Pradesh's Women and Child Security Oraganisation responded, tagging Lucknow Police on X and writing, "Please take cognizance of the case and take necessary action."