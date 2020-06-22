Mahesh Jethmalani calls for NIA investigation in Rahul Gandhi’s agreement signing with China in 2008

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Sunday slammed Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for their agreement signing with China in 2008. Jethmalani also urged the government to initiate a probe by NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and secure the agreement.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Jethmalani wrote: “This picture of Rahul Gandhi signing an agreement in 2008 in China with Sonia and Xi in the background has possible sinister implications for the country’s security. The NIA must initiate an investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and secure the agreement.”