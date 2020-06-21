'Chinese Gandhi': Majinder Sirsa slams Rahul Gandhi for attacking PM Modi

A day after accusing the prime minister of having "surrendered" Indian territory to Chinese aggression, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at him saying "Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi".

Gandhi's dig at the prime minister came in a tweet wherein he tagged an article in a foreign publication with the headline "India's appeasement policy toward China unravels". "Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi," he tweeted.