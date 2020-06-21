'Chinese Gandhi': Majinder Sirsa slams Rahul Gandhi for attacking PM Modi

Akali Dal leader Majinder Sirsa on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him 'Surender Modi'.
While slamming Rahul Gandhi, the Akali Dal leader called him 'Chinese Gandhi.' Taking to Twitter, Majinder Sirsa wrote: "Rahul Gandhi is actually Chinese Gandhi."
Even, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM Modi. Sarma said that surrendering is a 'hallmark of Nehru-Gandhi family.' "Mr @RahulGandhi -You're so exasperated you can't even spell correctly! And surrendering has been hallmark of Gandhi-Nehru family. In 1962, Assam was almost given away by Pt Nehru. When Chinese Army had captured Bomdila, Nehru said, "My heart goes out to people of Assam," Sarma tweeted.
A day after accusing the prime minister of having "surrendered" Indian territory to Chinese aggression, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at him saying "Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi".
Gandhi's dig at the prime minister came in a tweet wherein he tagged an article in a foreign publication with the headline "India's appeasement policy toward China unravels". "Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi," he tweeted.
The Congress leader on Saturday accused Modi of having "surrendered" Indian territory to Chinese aggression, after his remark that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has anyone captured its posts, made at an all-party meeting.
