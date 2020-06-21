'Biggest Chinese propaganda handle': Meenakshi Lekhi slams Rahul Gandhi for calling PM Modi 'Surender Modi'

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called him "biggest Chinese propaganda handle" for calling PM Modi 'Surender Modi'
She took to Twitter and said, "Sometimes what you see is not what is, but what about what is but do not see? Twitter banned many Chinese propaganda handles but missed out on the biggest Chinese propaganda handle of all. Chinese social media has banned PM Modi’s handle & has allowed this handle"
Gandhi on Sunday again targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory and called him 'Surender Modi'.
Sharing an international daily's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' on Twitter, the Congress leader wrote: "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".
The Congress leader's reaction seemingly comes in response to the Prime Minister's statement in the all-party meeting on Friday wherein he said that ''neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured'.
Cornering the Prime Minister over the issue, the Wayanad MP on Saturday questioned why and where were the Indian soldiers killed, if the land, where the "violent face-off" happened, was Chinese territory.He also alleged that Prime Minister Modi has "surrendered to the Chinese aggression".
"PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?," he tweeted.
