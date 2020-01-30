Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary: Here are 10 quotes by him the nation needs to recall today

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the most renowned name in the history of India’s freedom struggle was shot by a right-wing fanatic, Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. During the days leading to the Mahatma’s death, he had been fasting in protest of the violence and massacre that had spread over the nation after the creation of Pakistan.

He was a strong supporter of maintaining India as a secular and a non-violent nation due to which he had been facing criticism. For Gandhi, democracy had to be based on the principles of equality for all irrespective of religion, caste and class.

On his 72nd death anniversary, which is also celebrated as Martyrs Day to commemorate the loss of the man with an ironclad will to fight violence with non-violence and uphold democracy with all its glory, here are some of his quotes on democracy, secularism and non-violence, the ideals that led to the breaking away of India from its colonizers.

“To safeguard democracy the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect and their oneness, and should insist upon choosing as their representatives only such persons as are good and true.”