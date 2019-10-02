Mahatma Gandhi: Lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist, the father of India and a human

Everyone knows how Mohandas Gandhi came to be known as Mahatma Gandhi and then the Father of India.

Hailing from Gujarat, Gandhi travelled to London to study law. He came back to India and failed in his law practice, thus shifted to South Africa chasing another opportunity in law. Gandhi spent nearly two decades in South Africa, he started his activism in a foreign land and finally arrived in India when the freedom struggle was in its initial phase, and the rest is history.

Gandhi’s contribution to the Indian freedom struggle is applauded across the globe, his remarkable non-violent approach to take down the Britishers is referenced and drawn inspiration from even today to protest against oppressing systems.

We’ve learned about Gandhi as the Mahatma -the Father of our nation- and not as a human who had flaws. A few years earlier, an appeal to remove the Gandhi statue from a university in Ghana, Africa initiated a debate on Gandhi and racism.

Academicians from the Ghana university started an online campaign to highlight Gandhi's racist remarks for the black and native community in South Africa during his time there. The book ‘The South African Gandhi: Stretcher-Bearer of Empire’ published in 2015 added to the doubts of the masses and reaffirmed the scholars' belief that Gandhi was racist.