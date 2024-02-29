Maharashtra Tourist Dies Of Heart Attack While Enjoy Snow Bike Ride In Jammu & Kashmir's Sonamarg

Representative Photo

Mumbai, February 29: A tourist from Maharashtra suffered a heart attack and died in Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, February 29. The deceased tourist has been identified as 63-year-old Manohar Motiram Rajani. Reports said Rajani suffered a heart attack while enjoying a snow bike ride in Sonamarg hill station.

Rajani was taking snow bike ride at Thajiwas glacier when he fell unconscious reportedly after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Sonamarg where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Rajani was from Maharashtra's Solapur. The police has taken cognizance of the death. It was not immediately known if the deceased tourist was alone or with his family or friends. Further details are awaited.

About Sonamarg Hill Station:

Located at an altitude of 2,730 meters, Sonamarg is a popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir. Known as "The Meadow of Gold", it is famous for its breathtaking natural beauty. Lush green meadows bloom with vibrant wildflowers in the summer, while snow-capped mountains and the gushing Sindh River form a picturesque backdrop. Sonamarg offers a variety of activities like trekking, fishing, and pony rides to the Thajiwas glacier.