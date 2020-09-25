Maharashtra to get 240 e-buses, says Prakash Javadekar - check out details

While 100 electric buses were sanctioned for Goa’s Kadamba Transport Corporation, Chandigarh was sanctioned 80 e-buses. 250 electric buses have been sanctioned for Gujarat, of which 150 e-buses are for the Surat Municipal Corporation and 100 e-buses for Rajkot Rajpath Limited.

Speaking about Maharashtra Javadekar said, "Maharashtra has been sanctioned 240 e-buses, of which 100 e-buses each for MSRTC’s Intercity and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport and 40 e-buses for BEST-Mumbai."