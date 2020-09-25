Maharashtra to get 240 e-buses, says Prakash Javadekar - check out details

On Friday morning, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter announcing the sanction of 670 e-buses in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Chandigarh as well as 241 charging stations in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Port Blair under the second phase of the FAME India Scheme. According to a PIB release from March, the second phase of FAME or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India Scheme will mainly focus on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation and create demand incentive.
While 100 electric buses were sanctioned for Goa’s Kadamba Transport Corporation, Chandigarh was sanctioned 80 e-buses. 250 electric buses have been sanctioned for Gujarat, of which 150 e-buses are for the Surat Municipal Corporation and 100 e-buses for Rajkot Rajpath Limited.
Speaking about Maharashtra Javadekar said, "Maharashtra has been sanctioned 240 e-buses, of which 100 e-buses each for MSRTC’s Intercity and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport and 40 e-buses for BEST-Mumbai."
Alongside, Javadekar also announced the setting up of charging stations in various parts of the country. He said that 76 charging stations have been sanctioned in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, while 25 charging stations have been sanctioned in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli.
"25 charging stations in Kollam, 27 in Thiruvananthapuram and 28 in Malappuram (all in Kerala) and 10 charging stations in Port Blair," he added.