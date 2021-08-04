Maharashtra HSC results 2021: Good performance in Classes 10 and 11 helped students score high marks

Many students scored high marks in the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results announced by the state board on Tuesday. Out of the 2,93,479 students in Mumbai who passed, 1,34,675 students scored 75 per cent and above and 1,27,256 students scored 60 per cent and above.
Pooja Nayak, a student from Jai Hind College, Churchgate, who scored 99 per cent under the Arts stream said, "I was extremely scared when the board examinations were cancelled and the assessment policy was released. Fortunately, my performance in Class 10 and Class 11 was good. This added to my final score. Otherwise, I had not expected to secure such high marks." Nayak aims to pursue the five-year Bachelor of Law (LLB) programme in Mumbai.
Arya Dubal, a student of Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga, who scored 99.3 per cent under the general Science stream said, "I had absolutely no expectations of scoring high marks. However, my scores in Class 11 were good. I want to pursue a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme."
Anish Joshi, another student of the college, who scored 99.3 per cent under the bifocal Science stream, said, "I was expecting a decent score considering my academic performance." Joshi has given three attempts of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and wants to join the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
Celeste Pereira, a student of NM College, Vile Parle, who scored 98.5 per cent under the Commerce stream said, "I was disappointed when board examinations were cancelled because I had worked so hard and wanted to appear for it. My teachers and parents supported me throughout the year. I want to pursue the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation course."
In Mumbai, the overall pass percentage under the Commerce stream is 99.90 per cent wherein 9,65,032 students have passed out of 9,65,188 students. Under the Arts stream, the overall pass percentage is 99.78 per cent, wherein 43,912 students have passed out of 44,005 students. Under the Science stream, the pass percentage is 99.58 per cent, wherein 80,203 students have passed out of a total of 80,540 students. A total of 4,332 students out of 4,357 passed under the HSVC (Vocational) stream leading to a pass percentage of 99.42 per cent.
