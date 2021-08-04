Maharashtra HSC results 2021: Good performance in Classes 10 and 11 helped students score high marks

Celeste Pereira, a student of NM College, Vile Parle, who scored 98.5 per cent under the Commerce stream said, "I was disappointed when board examinations were cancelled because I had worked so hard and wanted to appear for it. My teachers and parents supported me throughout the year. I want to pursue the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation course."

In Mumbai, the overall pass percentage under the Commerce stream is 99.90 per cent wherein 9,65,032 students have passed out of 9,65,188 students. Under the Arts stream, the overall pass percentage is 99.78 per cent, wherein 43,912 students have passed out of 44,005 students. Under the Science stream, the pass percentage is 99.58 per cent, wherein 80,203 students have passed out of a total of 80,540 students. A total of 4,332 students out of 4,357 passed under the HSVC (Vocational) stream leading to a pass percentage of 99.42 per cent.