CBSE Class 10 results: At 99.24%, girls outperform boys' 98.89% pass percentage

Mumbai: Girls outperformed boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results announced on Tuesday by securing a 0.35% higher pass percentage. This year, the pass percentage of girls stood at 99.24% against the pass percentage of boys at 98.89%. The overall pass percentage in India is 99.04%.

On Tuesday, CBSE announced the Class 10 results on https://cbseresults.nic.in/, https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and http://results.nic.in. Of the 20,97,128 students, 20,76,997 students have passed. Over 57,824 students scored 95% and above, 2,00,962 students scored between 90-95%. Students of the transgender community secured a 100% pass percentage.

Bhagyashree Surase, a student of Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar, who secured 99.80% said, "I was upset when the board examinations were cancelled. I had not expected such high scores at all considering the assessment strategy. It feels awesome to have secured a high percentage." Surase aims to pursue computer engineering and wants to work for Google in the future.

Shreyansh Shete, a student of Bal Bharati Public School, Navi Mumbai, who scored 99.6% said, "I had no fear regarding the results because the school conducted regular classes and tests. However, I had not expected to secure high marks. I want to pursue basic science ahead."

Aishani Shreya, a student of RN Podar School, Santacruz, who scored 99.4% said, "There was a bit of anxiety at the start as the examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, I was confident that I would score good marks. I plan to pursue engineering in the future."