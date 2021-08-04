CBSE Class 10 results: At 99.24%, girls outperform boys' 98.89% pass percentage

Mumbai: Girls outperformed boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results announced on Tuesday by securing a 0.35% higher pass percentage. This year, the pass percentage of girls stood at 99.24% against the pass percentage of boys at 98.89%. The overall pass percentage in India is 99.04%.
On Tuesday, CBSE announced the Class 10 results on https://cbseresults.nic.in/, https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and http://results.nic.in. Of the 20,97,128 students, 20,76,997 students have passed. Over 57,824 students scored 95% and above, 2,00,962 students scored between 90-95%. Students of the transgender community secured a 100% pass percentage.
Bhagyashree Surase, a student of Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar, who secured 99.80% said, "I was upset when the board examinations were cancelled. I had not expected such high scores at all considering the assessment strategy. It feels awesome to have secured a high percentage." Surase aims to pursue computer engineering and wants to work for Google in the future.
Shreyansh Shete, a student of Bal Bharati Public School, Navi Mumbai, who scored 99.6% said, "I had no fear regarding the results because the school conducted regular classes and tests. However, I had not expected to secure high marks. I want to pursue basic science ahead."
Aishani Shreya, a student of RN Podar School, Santacruz, who scored 99.4% said, "There was a bit of anxiety at the start as the examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, I was confident that I would score good marks. I plan to pursue engineering in the future."
For the first time, all students, including foreign students, will be able to access their digital mark sheets-cum-passing certificates, migration certificates and skill certificates via DigiLocker. CBSE has also given schools access to the academic repository Parinam Manjusha to download the academic documents of students through DigiLocker.
Grace Pinto, managing director of Ryan Group of Schools, said, “We are exhilarated to see the impressive performance of students for yet another year despite the pandemic. We thank the teachers for their steadfast commitment to accept the changes of the marking system announced by the education board."
Trivandrum (Kerala) stood first with 99.99% pass percentage, followed by Bengaluru (Karnataka) at 99.96% and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) at 99.94%. Pune (Maharashtra) stood at 99.92%.
For students who are not satisfied with their marks, CBSE would be conducting compartment or optional examinations between August 16 and September 15, 2021.
This year, the Class 10 examinations of CBSE were cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19. The board released the assessment policy for Class 10 students, stating that the theory portion of up to 80 marks will comprise 40 marks for pre-board examinations conducted by the school, 30 marks for half yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for periodic tests or unit tests conducted by the school in the academic year.