Maharashtra has 8 of India's top 10 COVID-19 worst-hit districts, says Centre

New Delhi: Hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned of a lockdown in 'some areas', the Centre on Thursday made the alarming revelation that 8 out of the top 10 worst Covid-hit districts in the country are located in the state. While Pune tops with maximum new cases, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Aurangabad are the other districts of the state with highest Covid-19 cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a NITI Aayog Covid-19 status presentation here.

Though active Covid cases touched the lowest mark in mid-February, since then, Maharashtra, along with Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana, have shown an increase in their number. However, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General, Balram Bhargava said despite Maharashtra showing a "worrisome trend", there are no mutant strains of the SARS-COV-2 found in the cases surging in the state.

"The surge (in Maharashtra) is just related to the reduced number of testing, tracking and tracing as well as Covid-inappropriate behaviour and large gatherings," he said. Spelling further relief, Bhushan added that despite the rise in active cases in the country, the daily death count has remained low.