 Maharashtra govt appoints 17-member panel for Aarey Colony development
However, the move has sparked controversy because the MLA from Jogeshwari, which includes the majority of Aarey, was not included in the panel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has formed a 17-member committee, led by dairy development minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, to oversee the implementation of a consultant’s recommendations for the all-round development of Aarey Milk Colony, reports from Hindustan Times stated.

MLA from Jogeshwari not included in panel

A government notification issued on Friday said the panel would examine the report by the consultant and suggest measures to make Aarey encroachment-free and how to use that freed land for public use.

It will also ensure provision of basic amenities through the BMC to the residents and guide the state on developing the colony as a tourism spot without disturbing the ecosystem.

It will also ensure that basic amenities are provided to residents through the BMC and will advise the state on how to develop the colony as a tourism destination without disrupting the ecosystem.

According to Mantralaya officials, the consultant is in the process of being hired.

