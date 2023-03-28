 Metro car shed: Plea against felling of 177 tress in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony filed in Bombay High Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMetro car shed: Plea against felling of 177 tress in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony filed in Bombay High Court

Metro car shed: Plea against felling of 177 tress in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony filed in Bombay High Court

The Metro car shed project at Aarey has been embroiled in controversy since 2014. Environmentalists have held protests against indiscriminate felling of trees in the area which they claim is a forest area

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
(PTI Photo)

A plea has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging BMC’s decision that permits felling of 177 tress in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony for the proposed Metro 3 car shed project.

The Metro car shed project at Aarey has been embroiled in controversy since 2014. Environmentalists have held protests against indiscriminate felling of trees in the area which they claim is a forest area.

In 2019, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, came to power, it was decided to shift the car shed to suburban Kanjurmarg. However, in June 2022, the Eknath Shinde-led government reversed the MVA’s decision. 

(This is a developing news. More details will be added shortly)

Read Also
Metro car shed: PIL in HC against BMC notice for removal of 177 trees in Aarey Colony
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Metro car shed: Plea against felling of 177 tress in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony filed in Bombay High...

Metro car shed: Plea against felling of 177 tress in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony filed in Bombay High...

Navi Mumbai: Murbad tehsil circle official caught red-handed taking bribe

Navi Mumbai: Murbad tehsil circle official caught red-handed taking bribe

Navi Mumbai: BANM to hold 3-day property exhibition from April 7; most sought after projects to be...

Navi Mumbai: BANM to hold 3-day property exhibition from April 7; most sought after projects to be...

Attention! Mumbai - Pune Expressway toll hiked up to 18.51% from April 1; check the new rates here

Attention! Mumbai - Pune Expressway toll hiked up to 18.51% from April 1; check the new rates here

From Pune to Seattle: Meet socialist Kshama Sawant, force behind Seattle law against...

From Pune to Seattle: Meet socialist Kshama Sawant, force behind Seattle law against...