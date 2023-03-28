Metro car shed: Plea against felling of 177 tress in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony filed in Bombay High Court

(PTI Photo)

A plea has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging BMC’s decision that permits felling of 177 tress in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony for the proposed Metro 3 car shed project.

The Metro car shed project at Aarey has been embroiled in controversy since 2014. Environmentalists have held protests against indiscriminate felling of trees in the area which they claim is a forest area.

In 2019, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, came to power, it was decided to shift the car shed to suburban Kanjurmarg. However, in June 2022, the Eknath Shinde-led government reversed the MVA’s decision.

