Maharashtra Election 2019 - Andheri East Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Andheri East Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Andheri East is part of the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Goregaon, Versova, Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi and Andheri West in Mumbai Suburban district.

In 2014, Andheri East Assembly had 53 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by SHS (Shiv Sena) candidate Ramesh Kondiram Latke. Earlier it was occupied by INC (Indian National Congress) candidate, Suresh Shetty.

Ramesh Latke will be fighting for another term this year. Other prominent faces to contest from Andheri East Assembly are Jagdish Kutty Amin from INC and Rahul Yuvraj Kamble from Bahujan Samaj Party.

Full list of candidates for Andheri East assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. MURJI KANJI PATEL- Independent

2. JAGDISH KUTTY AMIN- Indian National Congress

3. RAMESH KONDIRAM LATKE- Shivsena

4. ADV. RAHUL YUVRAJ KAMBLE- Bahujan Samaj Party

5. KAMLESH KUMAR YADAV- Independent

In 2014, Ramesh Kondiram Latke of Shiv Sena had won the Andheri East Assembly seat by defeating Sunil Lala of BJP by a massive a total of 52817 votes. Whereas, in 2009, Suresh Shetty of INC had the Assembly seat by defeating Ramesh Latke of Shiv Sena by 59899 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.