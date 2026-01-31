'CJ Roy Had No Other Issues Except Income Tax…': Brother Alleges Harassment By IT Officials | VIDEO

Confident group chairman Roy CJ | Instagram/@Dr Roy Chiriankandath Joseph

Confident Group chairman CJ Roy allegedly died by suicide at his office on Langford Road in Bengaluru on Friday during an Income Tax raid, police said. Roy reportedly sustained a gunshot wound from his licensed firearm during the raid and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Following the incident, Roy’s brother Babu Roy levelled serious allegations against the Income Tax Department, claiming that his brother had been under severe mental stress due to the ongoing raids and alleged harassment by officials.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Babu Roy said that, to his knowledge, there were no other personal or financial issues troubling his brother.

“Other than the Income Tax issue, he had no other problems. That I am very sure of. He didn’t have threats or loans. But I don’t know what happened with the Income Tax. I will have to go and find out. Let the truth come out,” he said.

He added that he last spoke to CJ Roy at around 10.40 am a day earlier and that Roy had called him twice. “I will speak to the office staff and get back to you,” Babu Roy said.

SIT Probe Ordered Amid Allegation

Amid family allegations and growing public speculation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter.

The Karnataka Police have also initiated a detailed investigation to examine all aspects of the incident, including the sequence of events during the raid.

Funeral to Be Held on Sunday

Roy’s funeral will be held in Bengaluru on Sunday. His body will be brought to his brother Babu Roy’s residence in the morning and kept for public viewing until noon. The last rites will be performed later in the day.