Maharashtra: Cerfew Imposed In Jalgaon's Amalner After 2 Groups Clash Over Trivial Issue

Representational Image | Representative Image

A 48-hour curfew was imposed in Amalner in Jalgaon district in Maharashtra after two groups clashed over a trivial issue, according to reports. Pictures and vidoes showed the police with their protective gear at the spot of clash after it was informed about the two groups taking on each other.

Fight over a minor issue

The fight is said to have erupted around 10 pm on Friday (June 9). According to reports, a heated argument over children's toys turned fierced and snowballed into a fight as the groups pelted stones and bricks on each other.

Cases filed

Over 31 people have so far being held in the incident. Police has also filed more than 80 cases, as per reports.

Police personnel deployed

Police deployment at the place of clash has also been increased. This is being done to prevent any further clash. CCTV footage is being monitored by police to find who incited the clash.

Days after Kolhapur violence

The news about this clash comes even as the controversy continues over Kolhapur riots. In Kolhapur, on Wednesday (June 7), right-wing groups had gathered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk to protest against the Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan photos kept as status on social media along with an objectionalble message.

Towards the end of the protest, stones were hurled by anti-social elements wanting to create tension in the area, said police. This led to fear and tension in the area and internet services had to be suspended in Kolhapur.