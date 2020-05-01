Maharashtra and Gujarat Day: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi lead the way in extending greetings

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the foundation day of the two states.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people of Gujarat and Maharashtra saying they have contributed to the development of the country. He said people of Gujarat have made special contributions in many fields. Gujarat has touched new peaks of achievements, he said in a tweet in Gujarati.
"... Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat," Modi, who hails from Gujarat, said The prime minister said India is proud of Maharashtra's significant contribution to the country's development. "I pray for the progress and prosperity of the state," he said in another tweet in Marathi. "Jai Maharashtra," the prime minister said.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi greeted the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the foundation days of both the states. In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said, "On the foundation day of Maharashtra congratulations and greetings to everyone."
"On the foundation day of Gujarat greetings and congratulations to everyone," he said in another tweet.
On the occasion of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hoisted the flag and paid a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar.
BJP chief Amit Shah greeted the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the foundation days of both the states.
Even, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani extended greetings to people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the foundation day of the two states.
May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day in both the respective states is that on this day, the existing state of Maharashtra was formed. In 1960, the Bombay Reorganization Act was passed by India's Parliament to divide the multilingual state of Bombay into Gujarat and Maharashtra. The legislation came into effect on May 1, 1960.
