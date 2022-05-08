Maharana Pratap Birth Anniversary: Lesser known facts about the great warrior

Pratap Singh I, who was popularly known as Maharana Pratap, was the Hindu King of Mewar. He was also known as "Mewari Rana" and was famous for his battle against Mughal's for several years.

Here are some interesting facts about Maharana Pratap:

1. Maharana Pratap was born into a Hindu Rajput family.

2. He was married to Ajabde Punwar of Bijolia. He had married 10 other women and was survived by 17 children including Amar Singh I.

3. Maharana Pratap was titled as "Mewari Rana" and was notable for his military resistance against the expansionism of the Mughal Empire. He was known for his participation in the Battle of Haldighati and Battle of Dewair.

4. Maharana Pratap's court at Chanvand had given shelter to many poets, artists, writers and artisans.

5. Reportedly, he died after sustaining injuries in an accident at Chavand on January 19, 1597, at the age of 56.

6. He was succeeded by his eldest son, Amar Singh I.

7. On his death bed, Pratap told his son never to submit to the Mughals and to win Chittor back.

8. Maharana Pratap is a prominent figure in both folk and contemporary Rajasthani culture and is viewed as a celebrated warrior in that state, as well as in India.

9. In 2007, a statue of Maharana Pratap was unveiled in the Parliament of India.

10. According to historians, Maharana had a javelin that weighed 81 kg and a 72 kg armor on his chest when he fought in the Haldighati battle on 18 June 1576.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti stands as a symbol of heroism, the spirit of freedom, pride and valour exhibited by the Mewar King in his life.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:59 PM IST