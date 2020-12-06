Mahaparinirvan Diwas: PM Modi, Amit Shah and others pay tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the architect of the Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary which is observed as "Mahaparinirvan Diwas".
While honouring Dr Ambedkar, Prime Minister Modi said his government is committed to fulfilling the dreams that the leader had for India, adding that his thoughts continue to provide strength to millions of people.
"Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar.
"Tributes to Baba Saheb on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. He gave a future-oriented and inclusive Constitution to the country and paved the way for progress, prosperity and equality in the country," the Home Minister said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).
"Following the footsteps of Babasaheb, Modi government is working with dedication for the welfare of the section that remained deprived for decades," he said in another tweet.
While Nadda in a tweet in Hindi said, "Tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and the great social reformer, on his death anniversary." "The nation will remain indebted to Babasaheb who played important role in showing the way of social harmony and social reform in the country," Nadda said
In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP chief said, "Tributes and immense reverence to the architect of the Constitution Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, who has shown new hope and self-respect to crores of poor people and those neglected, especially Dalits and other backward people." "Heartfelt gratitude to all the activists of BSP, which is the party of sole representation of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar's humanitarian movement, for taking a pledge to salute and remember their Messiah in their own way amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to taking a pledge to carry forward his unfinished caravan. Thank you," she said in another tweet.
"Today morning at my residence in Delhi, I paid floral tributes to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and repeated the pledge to never let his movement of self-respect stop, no matter what sacrifice we have to make to achieve this goal," she said in another tweet.
"Today we remember Dr Ambedkar's contribution to nation-building. Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)