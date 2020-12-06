Mahaparinirvan Diwas: PM Modi, Amit Shah and others pay tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the architect of the Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary which is observed as "Mahaparinirvan Diwas".

While honouring Dr Ambedkar, Prime Minister Modi said his government is committed to fulfilling the dreams that the leader had for India, adding that his thoughts continue to provide strength to millions of people.

"Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.