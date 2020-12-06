Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020: Significance of the day, wishes and quotes to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Bhimrao Ranji Ambedkar, popularly known as Dr B.R. Ambedkar, was an economist, educationist, politician, social reformer and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He was born to Bhimabai Murbadkar Sakpal and Ramji Maloji Sakpal on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh. He fought all his life against discrimination, degradation, and deprivation in Indian society. He was the one who inspired the Modern Buddhist Movement and campaigned against social discrimination of Dalits, women, and labour. He was Independent India’s first law minister and the principal architect of the Constitution of India.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas:

In 1954, from June to October, he was bed-ridden due to side-effects of medication and poor eyesight. His health worsened in 1955. On December 6, 1956, three days after completing his final manuscript ‘The Buddha and His Dhamma’, he died in his sleep at his Delhi home.

Every year on his death anniversary, also called ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas, people pay tribute to him by offering flowers, garlands, and candles. Thousands of people from across the country throng the ‘Chaitya Bhoomi’ in Dadar to pay homage to him. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also makes elaborate arrangements, including washrooms and water, so that the people visiting Chaityabhoomi does not have to face any inconvenience. The city of Dadar echoes with the chants of ‘Jai Bhim’.

