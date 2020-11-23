Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urges Dr BR Ambedkar's followers not to gather at Chaityabhoomi

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the followers of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar not to gather at Chaityabhoomi, Dadar, to observe December 6 as Mahaparinirvana Day in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Instead, he has appealed to them to pay tribute from home during the live broadcast being organised online.

The Mahaparinirvana Day Coordinating Committee, chaired by Thackeray, has called upon the followers not to come to Mumbai. He directed the concerned agencies to take necessary actions, including live broadcast at Chaityabhoomi and online darshan. The government proposes to shower flower petals from the helicopter on that day.

Thackeray said the present situation was quite unique as the coronavirus still exists and there is every possibility of a fresh wave. “We have celebrated all festivals with simplicity without crowding. On December 6, I appeal to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar from home and not to rush to Chatyabhoomi,” he added.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh assured that the Mumbai Police will coordinate in the crowd management on December 6. The CM’s appeal comes days after several Dalit leaders, including the Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale, had urged members of the Dalit community to refrain from visiting Chaityabhoomi in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the arrangements are being made for live streaming of the event.