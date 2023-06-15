 Mahapanchayat Cancelled In Purola Due To State Intervention, Uttarakhand Govt Tells HC; No Social Media Debates, Directs Court
Uttarakhand High Court refused to issue directions against signatories of 'threat' letter saying that it was for the police to investigate.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | Twitter@pushkardhami

The 'Mahapanchayat' called by Hindutva groups on June 15 in Purola, Uttarakhand was called off after the state government's intervention, said Uttarakhand government to the state High Court on Wednesday. The Uttarakhand High Court also directed the Uttarakhand government to ensure that law and order is maintained in the state. The court's instruction comes days after reports that showed how shops and houses owned by Muslims were marked out and posters stuck asking Muslims to "leave the town." Communal tensions broke out in the town of Uttarkashi after two accused tried to abduct a minor. Local right-wing groups had called for a mahapanchayat to protest against alleged 'love jihad'. One of the accused in the case was a Muslim, and the other accused was Hindu.

"The HC also directed all concerned parties to refrain from social media debates on the issue to normalise the situation," reported Live Law.

Uttarakhand High Court refused to issue directions against signatories of threat letter

The HC also refused to issue directions to register FIR against signatories of a 'threat' letter allegedly sent by a group to District Magistrate that contained threats against the Muslim community. The High Court said that it is for the police to decide the course of action against the letter and that if the police is not acting, the magistrate can decide on the letter issue.

"The police are keeping an eye on the area and are getting support from the local people. There are no reports of a violation of Section 144 CrPC," said Inspector Santosh Kumar, Uttarkashi.

Earlier, the local administration had imposed section 144 in the town considering the Mahapanchayat was to be held on June 15. It is reported that shops in Purola remained closed given the prohibitory orders. Heavy police deployment was made to ensure no law and order issue arises in the area.

