'Gandhiji Would Be Ashamed': Shashi Tharoor On Cross Mark & Posters On Muslim Shops in Uttarakhand

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, reacted on reports of posters stuck on the closed shops of Muslim traders in Uttarakhand's Purola on Sunday night. As per a report in The Times of India, posters with a threatening message telling Muslim traders to leave the town before the Mahapanchayat on June 15 were also put up at shops. A black cross mark was seen at several shops at other places, according to the report. "Gandhiji would be ashamed of the India we have created," Tharoor tweeted.
The report also quotes Anuj Kumar, Uttarkashi circle officer saying that the posters were taken down from three shops and that a case has been filed. The police added that CCTV footage to identify the culprits was underway.
The news about the poster was shared on Twitter. Users took to the microblogging site to share picture of the poster stuck outside the shops.
Earlier, there were protests held in several towns of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand on Saturday, to protest against a recent incident in Purola. A youth and his accomplice had made an attempt to abduct a minor girl. The attempt to abduct the girl failed as the locals acted in time and the accused were handed over to the police. However, tension persists in the town and surrounding districts.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)