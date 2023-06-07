'Gandhiji Would Be Ashamed': Shashi Tharoor On Cross Mark & Posters On Muslim Shops in Uttarakhand

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | File Photo

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, reacted on reports of posters stuck on the closed shops of Muslim traders in Uttarakhand's Purola on Sunday night. As per a report in The Times of India, posters with a threatening message telling Muslim traders to leave the town before the Mahapanchayat on June 15 were also put up at shops. A black cross mark was seen at several shops at other places, according to the report. "Gandhiji would be ashamed of the India we have created," Tharoor tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The report also quotes Anuj Kumar, Uttarkashi circle officer saying that the posters were taken down from three shops and that a case has been filed. The police added that CCTV footage to identify the culprits was underway.

The news about the poster was shared on Twitter. Users took to the microblogging site to share picture of the poster stuck outside the shops.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, there were protests held in several towns of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand on Saturday, to protest against a recent incident in Purola. A youth and his accomplice had made an attempt to abduct a minor girl. The attempt to abduct the girl failed as the locals acted in time and the accused were handed over to the police. However, tension persists in the town and surrounding districts.