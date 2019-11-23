Maha Twist: How Modi govt bypassed the cabinet and lifted President’s Rule

As there was no meeting of the Union Cabinet, the central government invoked the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules (12).

The Rule 12 says: "Departure from Rules.- The Prime Minister may, in any case or classes of cases, permit or condone a departure from these rules, to the extent he deems necessary".

The prime minister gave this approval, which acts as post-facto approval of the Union Cabinet, the official said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, hereby revoke the proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 12th day of November 2019, in relation to the state of Maharashtra with effect from the 23rd day of November 2019," the proclamation signed by Kovind read.

After the President's signature on the proclamation, a gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 AM on Saturday morning, putting an end to the President's rule and facilitating formation of a government in Maharashtra.