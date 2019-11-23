Abbas-Mustan like Maharashtra drama explained in 10 points

The twists and turns that have occurred after the Maha Election results came out the on Oct 24th would put director duo Abbas-Mustan to shame.

For most people, it’s become too hard to keep track so here’s what has happened so far.

1) The BJP won 105 seats, its 'ally' Sena got 56. Sharad Pawar's NCP managed 54 and INC 44.

2) While the BJP and Sena had a comfortable majority to form the govt, Sena refused to budge from its demand for the CM post for two-and-a-half years.

3) Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari delayed the entire process, first calling Fadnavis and gave him 48 hours to form the government. He refused to form the govt.

The governor then called Sena and NCP individually, and suddenly called president’s rule even before the deadline ended. President’s Rule began in Maharashtra.

4) Kovind signed the paper recommending that President’s rule be lifted in Maharashtra in at 6:47 AM. Incidentally, they used a rare rule to bypass the need for Cabinet Approval.

Rule 12 of the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rule 12 states: “Departure from Rules.- The Prime Minister may, in any case or classes of cases permit or condone a departure from these rules, to the extent he deems necessary."