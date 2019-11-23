Like uncle, like nephew: When Ajit Pawar did to Sharad what the later did in 1978

In an unprecedented turn of events in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy on Saturday morning. The unexpected development came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post.

However, Sharad Pawar said that Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the NCP. Ajit Pawar's decision is against the party line and is indiscipline. No NCP leader or worker is in favour of an NCP-BJP government, NCP chief added.