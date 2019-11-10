Maha govt formation: Holed up in Jaipur, Maha Cong MLAs leave Sena support decision to Sonia Gandhi

The Congress MLAs from Maharashtra, presently in Jaipur have passed a one-line resolution to leave the decision a leader of the CLP to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. They also left the decision about supporting a possible NCP-Shiv Sena government to the party president. The MLAs are presently in a luxury resort in Jaipur to prevent any possibilities of poaching.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the Maharashtra Congress legislative group held on Sunday.

As per informed sources, the MLAs are divided on the opinion of supporting Shiv Sena to form a government. While some categorically said that it was not possible to work in tandem with the SS, there were quite a few who felt that Congress should form a government with Shiv Sena. This is because most of them are not too keen either on Governor rule or on re-election.

Rajasthan state in charge Avinash Pande has been spearheading the meetings while senior leaders Mallikarjun Khadge, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prathiviraj Chauhan were also present. Sushil Kumar Shinde also reached Jaipur on Sunday evening. Congress leaders Jogeshwari Thakur and Nanaji Thokre are also present in Jaaipur.

Pande and Khadge are believed to have appraised the high command about the decision as well as the diverse opinions expressed by the MLAs.

Speaking to the media Khadge said, “All decision rests with the high command. We shall abide by whatever they decide. We are prepared to sit in opposition.” Khadge went on to add, “Even Shiv Sena is holding such meetings with their MLAs, why so much speculation about ours. We have just come to Rajasthan for meetings.”

Senior Congress leaders are believed to be in no haste to take any decision and want to ensure that there are no embarrassments as was the case in Karnataka.

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma and Government chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi were also present at the Buena Vista resort on the Jaipur Delhi highway where the Maharashtra legislators have been put up. Vaibhav Gehlot, the newly elected Rajasthan Cricket Association chief and son of chief minister Ashok Gehlot, also visited the MLAS at the resort.

About the resort – The Buena Vista resort on the Jaipur Delhi highway is built in French style. There are individual villas built on around 100 sq yards of land, each having its individual pool. The villas are luxuriously equipped.