Maha govt formation: CM by rotation?

New Delhi: It is back to the CM post by rotation. Given that both the Shiv Sena and the NCP are on an even keel, as far as their numerical strength is concerned, Sharad Pawar would not have lost an opportunity to put his man in the chief minister’s chair – even for 2.5 years.
Of course, he is ready to relinquish the chair and allow the Sena to occupy it for the first half-term. For the Sena, too, this may make sense because then the NCP and the Congress have a stake in the longevity of the government.
Pawar, in turn, will be too happy to get the second half-term as then his alliance would be at the helm when Assembly elections are announced.
The Congress will have to be content with the deputy chief minister's post for the full term. A senior NCP leader said the fight between the Shiv Sena and the BJP was on the issue of chief ministership by rotation.
"So, the question of the Sena enjoying a full five-year term does not arise. The second half will have a chief minister from the NCP," the leader said.
However, Congress sources said the issue of chief minister's post was not discussed in Wednesday's meeting. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, however, parried question on whether the post would be by rotation.
