Maha govt formation: CM by rotation?

Pawar, in turn, will be too happy to get the second half-term as then his alliance would be at the helm when Assembly elections are announced.

The Congress will have to be content with the deputy chief minister's post for the full term. A senior NCP leader said the fight between the Shiv Sena and the BJP was on the issue of chief ministership by rotation.

"So, the question of the Sena enjoying a full five-year term does not arise. The second half will have a chief minister from the NCP," the leader said.

However, Congress sources said the issue of chief minister's post was not discussed in Wednesday's meeting. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, however, parried question on whether the post would be by rotation.