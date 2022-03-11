CBI registers case against private company,its directors in Rs 33 cr bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a private company based at Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and others including its Directors, unknown persons and unknown public servants on complaint from Bank of India. It was alleged that the accused entered into a conspiracy among themselves and cheated the Bank to the tune of Rs 33.09 crore by way of siphoning and diversion of the Bank funds, provided by way of CC facilities and term loan during the period 2013-2014.



Searches were conducted at nine places located at Indore in MP, Pune and Jalna in Maharashtra at the premises of accused including said private company which led to recovery of incriminating documents/articles.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 09:48 PM IST