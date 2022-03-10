Bank of India ties up with IKF Finance for co-lending

Bank of India (BOI) has announced it has entered into a co-lending arrangement for Commercial Vehicle Loans with Vijayawada based NBFC “M/s. IKF Finance Limited”(IKF).

The disbursement under Co-Lending arrangement has commenced today (March 10).

Co-Lending is introduced by RBI to increase the credit flow to the unserved and underserved sector by utilizing the nimble footed coverage of NBFC to informal sector. Thus, BOI will leverage the reach of NBFC to build MSME portfolio.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:53 AM IST