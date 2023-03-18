Madabhushi Ananthasayanam Ayyangar death anniversary: All you need to know about the first deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha

Madabhushi Ananthasayanam Ayyangar | File

Madabhushi Ananthasayanam Ayyangar was born in Thiruchanur, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh on February 4, 1891. He attended Tirupati's Devasthana High School before going on to earn a B.A. from Pachiappa's College and a law degree from Madras Law College.

Ayyangar began his career as a mathematics teacher before entering the legal profession in 1915 and establishing a law business. He advocated Indian judicial reform, arguing that the judicial system should be centred on Indian conditions rather than simply adopting British principles.

He was active in the Non-cooperation movement in 1921, the individual Satyagraha in 1940, and the Quit Indian movement in 1942.

Contribution to the Constitution

In 1934, he was elected to the Central Legislative Assembly from the Congress Party in an attempt to influence the British government from within. He was known in the Legislative Assembly for his oratory and debating skills; he participated in the proceedings and provided excellent views on all matters.

Ayyangar was elected to the Madras Provincial Legislature on a Congress Party ticket. He actively participated in debates in the Assembly and intervened on matters ranging from fundamental rights of arrested and detained people to the Supreme Court.

Later Contributions:

Ayyangar served as first Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha from 1952 to 1956, and then as Speaker of the Lok Sabha from March 8, 1956 until April 16, 1962.

He served as a delegate to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Ottawa in 1952, as Chairman of the Railway Convention Committee in 1954, and as Governor of Bihar between 1962 and 1967.

He passed away on 19 March 1978.