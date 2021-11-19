Lunar Eclipse Nov 2021: Date, India timings, everything you need to know

The last lunar eclipse of 2021 will happen on November 19. This would be a rare celestial event as the eclipse will be the longest in more than 500 years. It will be visible from many parts of the world, including some areas in India. This will be a partial lunar eclipse and the Moon is likely to appear blood-red. An eclipse happens when the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth come in an imaginary straight line obstructing the Sun's rays from reaching either the Moon or the Earth.

According to the Hindu calendar, the lunar eclipse is taking place on the day of Kartik Purnima in Vikram Samvat 2078 in Taurus and Krittika constellation. For this reason, the people born in this zodiac and constellation will have the most impact of the eclipse. The people of the Taurus zodiac have to be very careful. During this, avoid arguments and extravagance. According to astrologers, during this time, worshipping or chanting of the Ishtadev should be done while staying inside the house.

Some rules have been told in the scriptures during the eclipse. In the same way, many rules have been given for the post-eclipse also. By doing this work after the eclipse is over, the inauspicious effect is reduced.

After the eclipse, take a bath after mixing Ganges water. And also change clothes.

It is believed that donating clothes after the eclipse saves from trouble. If possible donate clothes.

To avoid the negativity of eclipse, sprinkle Gangajal in the house. If it is not possible to sprinkle it in the whole house, then definitely sprinkle it in the temple of the house.

After the eclipse, feed bread to a cow, give food to the poor. By doing this, the defects of the eclipse can be avoided.

India Date And Timings

The lunar eclipse will take place on November 19. It will start at 12:48 pm IST and end at 4:17 pm. The eclipse will peak around 2:34 pm when 97 percent of the Moon will be shadowed. Then the shadow will begin to disperse and in India, it will be visible till 4:17 pm.

The lunar eclipse will be visible completely in North and South America. In India, people will get to see only a glimpse of the final moments of the event. It will be visible in northeast India, including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The penumbral eclipse will be visible briefly in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Sadly, most of India will not get to view the lunar eclipse. However, those living in the northeast part of India will get to watch it. One can, however, watch the live stream of the eclipse on the YouTube channel of Lowell Observatory and timeanddate.com. India will only experience a total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022, which is some time away.

According to NASA, this is the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century and will last for a duration of 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds. According to NASA, the best viewing will be right around the peak of the eclipse at 4:03 AM EST or 2.30 pm India standard time.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly behind Earth and into its shadow. This occurs only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned, with Earth between the other two.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 05:17 PM IST