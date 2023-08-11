Luna-25 Launch: India Congratulates Russia On Moon Mission, Says 'Wonderful To Have Another Meeting Point' |

Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, launched the Luna-25 to the moon - a rocket carrying a lunar landing craft - earlier on August 11. This came nearly a month after India's Chandrayaan-3. Taking note of Russia's lunar mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation greeted them on the venture. "Congratulations, Roscosmos on the successful launch of Luna-25; Wonderful to have another meeting point in our space journies," ISRO tweeted on Friday.

Luna-25 Launch

On Friday, Russia launched its first lunar mission since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. It is believed that the lunar lander would reach the moon on August 23, 2023. Would India's Chandrayaan-3 reach before this one? Despite being sent nearly a month ago, it is being said that both the crafts would land on the same date.

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission

India marked a historic day on July 14 when ISRO blasted off Chandrayaan-3, consisting of lander Vikram and rover Pragyan. The successful launch took place from Satish Dhawan Spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

With the recent lunar missions, India and Russia aim to join the list of the three governments which managed successful moon landings, including the Soviet Union, the United States, and China.

