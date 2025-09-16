Delhi BMW Crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Tests Negative For Alcohol - VIDEO

Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Tests Negative For Alcohol |

New Delhi: The accused in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case, Gaganpreet Kaur, has tested negative for alcohol, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Gaganpreet was sent for a medical examination to determine if she was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. She was arrested and later remanded to two days of judicial custody at Tihar Jail following the tragic road accident, which claimed one life and left another person injured.

The lawyer for the accused, Advocate Vikas Pahwa, has raised concerns regarding the FIR filed in the case, claiming that it contradicts statements made by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) during a press conference.

"We read the FIR, which was registered 10 hours after the incident. The incident happened at 1:30 pm, and an FIR was filed at 11.30 pm...The information in the FIR contradicts the press conference of the DCP... It seems incorrect," Pahwa told ANI.

He further stated that the charges of rash and negligent driving should not apply in this case, asserting that the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, particularly Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), were being applied inappropriately.

Pahwa explained, "If someone dies because of rash and negligent driving, then it is a bailable offence. If someone tries to turn it into a non-bailable offence by adding certain sections, it is unfortunate. The DCP stated that the accident happened when the car crashed at a very sharp turn. When the accident happened at a sharp turn, the forward portion of the car crashed first. Two people on a two-wheeler were hit and slammed into a DTC bus." "As per the CCTV, it was not provided in the court... The accused, her husband and their children were still in the car. Their airbags also opened, and they were also injured. This is not the case of rash and negligent driving... How can this be a case of 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)? The allegation is that they took the victims to a hospital 45 minutes away," he added.

He said that there is evidence that the accused talked to the doctor on the phone about their arrival and asked them to prepare for the emergency.

"As per the taxi driver, the doctors treated them properly. They reached the hospital within 46 minutes, and at around 2.16 am, he was declared dead. The version of the FIR is IO's version... The accused has been granted judicial custody for 2 days. We have filed the bail application. The hearing is on the day after tomorrow," Pahwa said.

The BMW collided with a motorcycle on Sunday, causing the motorcycle to hit a bus during the impact. Navjot Singh, an employee of the Ministry of Finance, died in the incident, while his wife sustained multiple fractures and head injuries.

