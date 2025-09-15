'No Idea How Accident Occurred': Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused Gaganpreet Kaur To Police

ANI

New Delhi: The main accused in the Delhi BMW crash, Gaganpreet Kaur, has told police that she had "no idea" how the accident occurred. The BMW X5 SUV she was driving rammed into a motorcycle, killing Navjot Singh, a senior Finance Ministry official and severely injuring his wife, Sandeep Kaur.

38-year-old Kaur also told the police that she took the victims to a hospital in GTB Nagar, around 20 km away, because she was in panic and knew only this Hospital as her kids were admitted there during covid.

Kaur, who also received treatment at the same hospital, has been arrested on preliminary charges of rash driving, culpable homicide, and destruction of evidence, according to NDTV.

The hospital where the victims were taken is reportedly co-owned by Kaur’s father. Police suspect there may have been an attempt to cover up the case or tamper with biological evidence.

Police have said that the accused will be presented before a judge after undergoing a medical check-up. The results of a toxicology report, which will determine her blood alcohol level at the time of the crash, are still awaited.

“Regarding the charge of tampering with evidence, she should have informed the police and taken the victims to the nearest hospital,” Additional DCP (South West Delhi) Abhimanyu Prasad said, speaking to reporters. He also confirmed that Singh's wife is currently in a stable condition.

“CCTV footage will be examined to verify allegations of speeding. We have interrogated her... she claimed she has no idea how the accident occurred. She said they, her husband, child, and herself, were on their way to Gurugram, and the accident happened after a sudden impact,” Prasad added.

Kaur's husband, Parikshit Makkad (40), who was a passenger in the BMW during the crash, has also been named in the First Information Report (FIR). The couple, residents of Gurugram, are known to operate a luxury products business. The police investigation is ongoing.