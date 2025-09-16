 Delhi BMW Accident Case: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Seeks Bail, Says Incident Was Accidental
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi BMW Accident Case: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Seeks Bail, Says Incident Was Accidental

Delhi BMW Accident Case: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Seeks Bail, Says Incident Was Accidental

The bail plea, filed under Section 480 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, argues that custodial interrogation is neither warranted nor necessary. It adds that Kaur has fully cooperated with the investigation, has deep roots in society, and there is no likelihood of absconding or tampering with evidence.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Delhi BMW Accident Case: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Seeks Bail, Says Incident Was Accidental | ANI

New Delhi: In the BMW accident case near Dhaula Kuan that claimed the life of Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Navjot Singh, accused Gaganpreet Kaur has sought bail, stressing that the crash was "wholly accidental" and unintentional.

Her counsel highlighted that she is a mother of two minor daughters, has no criminal antecedents, and herself sustained a head injury in the accident.

The bail plea, filed under Section 480 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, argues that custodial interrogation is neither warranted nor necessary. It adds that Kaur has fully cooperated with the investigation, has deep roots in society, and there is no likelihood of absconding or tampering with evidence.

Read Also
Caught on Camera: Scorpio Gets Stuck Inside Sinkhole Amid Heavy Rain & Waterlogging In Ranchi
article-image

On Monday, Duty Judicial Magistrate Akanksha Singh remanded Kaur to two days' judicial custody after she was produced at the judge's residence by Delhi Police.

FPJ Shorts
Youth Pushed Off Train In Rajasthan Last Year Thanks Telangana CM For Artificial Limbs
Youth Pushed Off Train In Rajasthan Last Year Thanks Telangana CM For Artificial Limbs
'We Will Smash Trucks Seen On Ghodbunder Road Before 12 AM': Warns MNS Leader Avinash Jadhav; To Stage Traffic March In Thane On Sept 20
'We Will Smash Trucks Seen On Ghodbunder Road Before 12 AM': Warns MNS Leader Avinash Jadhav; To Stage Traffic March In Thane On Sept 20
JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download
JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download
Asia Cup 2025: Young Indian Fan Brutally Trolls Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz In Dubai, Reminds Him Of Previous IND vs PAK Thriller; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Young Indian Fan Brutally Trolls Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz In Dubai, Reminds Him Of Previous IND vs PAK Thriller; Video

The court issued notice on her bail plea and listed it for hearing on September 17. It also directed jail authorities to ensure she receives proper medical care.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, alongwith Advocate Prabhav Ralli appearing for Kaur, opposed the police's remand request, contending that there was a 10-hour delay in the registration of the FIR. Advocate Ishan Dewan represented the victims.

Read Also
'Tukde Tukde Ho Gaye': Top JeM Commander Exposes Pakistan, Admits Terrorist Masood Azhar's Family...
article-image

Police have invoked provisions relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other sections.

The prosecution claims Kaur's BMW struck a divider and flipped, leading to a sequence in which the victim's motorcycle came into contact with a DTC bus. Kaur, her family members, and the motorcyclists were injured and taken to the hospital before her arrest on September 15. She is to remain in judicial custody until her bail plea is decided on September 17.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Within Two Years Of Opening, Ayodhya Airport's Roof Starts Leaking - VIDEO

Within Two Years Of Opening, Ayodhya Airport's Roof Starts Leaking - VIDEO

Uttarakhand Floods: Visuals Show Chandrabhaga River Flowing Over The Bridge In Rishikesh - VIDEO

Uttarakhand Floods: Visuals Show Chandrabhaga River Flowing Over The Bridge In Rishikesh - VIDEO

Jharkhand News: Ranchi Airport To Celebrate ‘Yatri Seva Diwas’ On September 17

Jharkhand News: Ranchi Airport To Celebrate ‘Yatri Seva Diwas’ On September 17

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Students Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Deoria

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Students Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Deoria

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...