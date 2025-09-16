Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-485 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Pixabay

The results of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-485 lottery will be announced today on Tuesday, September 16 at 3 PM. The official results will be available on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for this lottery is ₹75,00,000. At FPJ, we are tracking the results and if you have bought a ticket you can check the winners’ list here.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-485 for Tuesday, 16-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

SO 128727（PATTAMBI）

Agent Name: V J SANOJ

Agency No.: P 2081

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SN 128727 SP 128727

SR 128727 SS 128727

ST 128727 SU 128727

SV 128727 SW 128727

SX 128727 SY 128727 SZ 128727

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

SV 923963（KOZHIKKODE）

Agent Name: AMRITH RAJ P T

Agency No.: D 8199

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

SN 440696（KOZHIKKODE）

Agent Name: P A GANESH

Agency No.: D 2844

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0097 0099 0208 0692 1319 1462 2137 2395 3299 3889 4201 4255 4594 5988 6269 6564 6911 7996 8173 9036

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0770 1325 8018 8630 8890 9403

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

1047 1120 1506 1954 2625 3521 3578 3612 3986 4738 5008 5009 5301 5895 6370 6775 7381 7525 7618 7861 7932 7951 8421 9063 9073 9139 9202 9414 9518 9860

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0565 0635 0842 0854 1084 1132 1373 1441 1611 1799 1817 2056 2087 2188 2203 2240 2262 2343 2412 2526 2630 2645 2830 2967 3074 3150 3368 3386 3400 3479 3629 3676 4224 4277 4429 4437 4501 4521 4542 4613 4881 4946 5029 5064 5271 5406 5511 5513 5584 5673 5681 5781 5976 6483 6608 6940 6971 7166 7181 7225 7556 7685 8316 8318 8388 8671 8688 8827 8835 9051 9562 9574 9611 9614 9706 9709

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0009 0200 0545 0873 0944 0951 1407 1412 1461 1467 1497 1522 1612 1617 1698 1768 1788 2032 2112 2206 3029 3465 3484 3601 3822 3868 3894 4234 4289 4643 4748 4911 5123 5144 5184 5211 5515 5544 5692 5709 5745 5757 5768 5786 5884 6157 6163 6258 6291 6521 6710 6761 6980 7105 7175 7234 7441 7504 7537 7555 7767 7778 7824 7842 7946 8030 8284 8304 8462 8489 8513 8755 8809 8826 8851 8868 9010 9075 9149 9190 9262 9411 9474 9504 9527 9568 9589 9608 9719 9929

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-485: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.75,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,000

4th Prize Rs.2,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.200

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.