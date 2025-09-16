Andhra Shocker: Class 6 Student Suffers Skull Fracture After Being Hit By Teacher In Chittoor; Accused Booked

A Class 6 girl student at a private school in Punganur in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh suffered a serious skull fracture after being hit by her class teacher. The incident, which reportedly took place on 10th September, has left the parents of the victim and other students concerned about the safety of their children at the school.

The victim has been identified as Satvika Nagasri (11), daughter of Hari and Vijetha, from Punganur. According to reports, a Hindi teacher hit her on the head with a school bag, allegedly as punishment for misbehaving in the classroom.

Initially, the victim's mother Vijetha, who also works at the same school, did not take the incident seriously, assuming the teacher's action was a routine act of punishment. However, the situation kept worsening and Nagasri began experiencing persistent headaches. She could not attend school for three days because of this.

Worried about their daughter's health, her parents brought her to a private medical facility in Punganur. Following an initial assessment, the medical staff became alarmed by her condition and recommended transferring Nagasri to Bangalore for specialised treatment.

She was subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Bangalore, where comprehensive medical tests revealed that the blow from the Hindi teacher had caused a skull fracture. Given the severity of her injuries, doctors began immediate treatment.

After the skull fracture was confirmed, Nagasri's mother and other family members filed an official complaint with the police against the school authorities on Monday evening. This led to the registration of a case and the commencement of a formal inquiry.

The incident has provoked anger among parents and the wider community, prompting concerns about teachers' disciplinary practices and the school administration's duty to protect students' welfare.