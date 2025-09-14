Lucknow To Delhi Indigo Flight Aborted On Runway Due To Engine Fault, MP Dimple Yadav Among 151 Passengers Onboard | X/@ma42908363722

Lucknow: Passengers on board an Indigo flight from Lucknow to Delhi, including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife and MP Dimple Yadav, faced panic on Saturday morning (September 13), when the aircraft was forced to abort take-off due to a technical fault in its engine.



The plane was halted on the runway and later returned for inspection.



Here's What Happened



The incident took place at around 10:30 am at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. Indigo flight 6E-2111, carrying 151 passengers, had taxied onto the runway when its engines failed to generate the necessary thrust for take-off. The pilot immediately alerted Air Traffic Control and applied emergency brakes to prevent the plane from lifting off.



Suraj Singh of Gonda, a passenger associated with the Samajwadi Party, shared his experience on social media, saying that the sudden halt created panic inside the aircraft. Crew members assured passengers and explained the technical issue before the plane was taken back from the runway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Passengers Shifted to Another Aircraft, Engineers Inspect Fault



Following the incident, passengers were transferred to another flight bound for Delhi. Among them was Dimple Yadav, who was seated in business class. The airline later apologised for the disruption, as per reports.



Meanwhile, Indigo engineers spent several hours inspecting the grounded aircraft but struggled to locate the precise technical fault. Sources said the plane was unable to move forward on the runway, prompting the detailed examination.



The Indigo administration confirmed that safety procedures were followed and that passengers were transported to Delhi without further delay.