Lucknow: Several Muslim Women Reach Congress Office With Guarantee Card To Get ₹1 Lakh (VIDEO)

Lucknow: Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh's Luckow reached the Congress office with the party's 'Guarantee card' which promised Rs 1 lakh to the people and employment to the people among other promises. The women were seen waiting outside the Congress office with forms and said they were waiting for someone to accept it. The women reached the Congress office a day after the Samajwadi Party and Congress led INDIA bloc outperformed the BJP in UP by winning 43 seats combined against BJP's 33.

The Congress on its own won 99 seats against BJP's 240 seats. The Congress had made a number of promises during the Lok Sabha Elections and one of them was Rs 1 lakh to women, claimed the women who were seen with a Congress card in hand.

A woman named Tasleem, talking to a reporter from the news channel Aaj Tak from outside the Congress office, showed the card and said that the office people told her that the form needs to have booth (voting center) number.

However, other women present at the office said that they were not being given the form. They said that they have been waiting outside the office but they were not provided the forms.

The women claimed that the Congress guarantee card promised Rs 1 lakh to the woman head of the household.

Similar Incident In Bengaluru

According to reports, on June 1, several burqa clad women had reached outside the General Post Office (GPO) in Karnataka's Bengaluru located on the Raj Bhavan Road. They said that they were at the post office to get India Post Payments Bank accounts opened after the women were informed about promise of fast delivery of services by the Congress.

The chief postmaster said that the women had fallen for rumours and that no money would be distributed in any such accounts. However, the rush continued for several days to get the account opened.