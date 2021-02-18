Lucknow: Samajwadi Party legislators reach Vidhan Bhawan on tractors to protest against farm laws

They were protesting against the government's inability to attend to farmers’ problems and check the sharp rise in diesel and petrol prices, which touched the Rs-100 mark. Later, when security personnel intervened, they sat on a dharna at Chowdhary Charan Singh statue within the Vidhan Bhawan complex and raised slogans against the government.

The Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha, Ram Govind Chowdhary, said that the party legislators will raise these issues during the budget session. “Farmers are agitating for the past 85 days, but instead of holding talks with them, false cases are being slapped on them,” he alleged.