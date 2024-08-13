Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids | X

Lucknow: Medical experts are cautioning patients undergoing treatment for hypothyroidism to carefully manage the timing of their calcium supplements and antacids, as these substances can hinder the absorption of thyroid hormone replacement medications. This important advisory was delivered in the workshop organised by the Indian Thyroid Society's annual conference in Lucknow.

Prof. Amit Agrawal, a prominent endocrine surgeon and the conference's organizing chairman, stressed that the standard treatment for hypothyroidism typically involves synthetic thyroid hormones and thyroid extract supplements.

“The patients to avoid taking calcium supplements or antacids simultaneously with their thyroid medication as calcium supplements — or antacids containing calcium — can interfere with the absorption of thyroid hormone replacement medications, such as synthetic thyroid hormones levothyroxine (Synthroid, Unithroid, others) and liothyronine (Cytomel), as well as thyroid extract supplements,” he said.

Other supplements — especially those containing iron — also can interfere with absorption of thyroid hormone replacement, as can certain foods and medications.

"To ensure optimal absorption of thyroid medication, it is essential that patients wait at least four hours before or after taking any products containing calcium," Prof. Agrawal advised.

Dr S K Pandey, a private practitioner said that many dietary supplements can interfere with the absorption or action of thyroid hormones and may affect thyroid test results.

The conference also included discussions on dietary alternatives for those who are lactose intolerant or choose to avoid cow's milk. Experts pointed to fortified almond, soy, oat, rice, coconut, and hemp milk as effective substitutes. They also recommended a variety of calcium-rich foods, such as chia seeds, broccoli, fortified orange juice, tofu, almonds, sesame seeds, and spinach, as excellent non-dairy sources of calcium.

In another session, experts addressed the management of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a condition affecting one in five women of reproductive age in India. They underscored the importance of a balanced diet rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, alongside low-intensity exercises like Pilates and yoga, in managing PCOS. The session also explored the benefits of supplements and cycle syncing in alleviating symptoms and promoting overall hormonal health.

Additionally, a review of top multivitamins for men was presented, highlighting products like MuscleBlaze MB-Vite and Carbamide Forte. The review emphasized the significance of vitamins B, D, and E, as well as minerals such as zinc and magnesium, in boosting energy levels, immunity, and heart health. User feedback and pricing information were provided to help men choose the most appropriate multivitamin.

The conference offered valuable insights into managing various health conditions, providing practical advice for both patients and healthcare providers.