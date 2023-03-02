Lucknow: FIR lodged against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri over property purchase |

Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife and fashion designer, has been on the receiving end after an FIR was filed against her.

Gauri has been charged with violating section 409 of the Indian Criminal Code, which deals with criminal breach of trust.

Mumbai resident filed the complaint in Lucknow

Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, filed the case, alleging that the company—for which Gauri served as the brand ambassador—failed to deliver the apartment despite charging Rs 86 lakh.

Gauri is the brand ambassador of property in Lucknow

The complaint claimed that the apartment in Lucknow's Sushant Golf City's Tulsiyani Golf View had been given to another person.

In addition to Gauri, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani and Mahesh Tulsiyani, the director of Tulsiyani Construction and Development Company, were named in the complaint.

The complaint claimed Gauri Khan, a brand ambassador, had an impact on his decision to purchase the apartment.

(With input from agencies)