Gauri Khan's best pictures with her family

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2022
Entrepreneur, interior designer and producer Gauri Khan was born on October 8, 1970. In 2018, Khan was named as one of Fortune magazine's '50 Most Powerful Women.' Let's take a look at some of her adorable family pictures....
Gauri and Shah rukh Khan tied knot on25 October, 1991
Together they have three children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan
Gauri posted this glamourous photo with daughter Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and captioned it 'Most days he deserves it'
Gauri makes sure to take time out of her busy schedule to spend quality moments with her kids
Gauri with Shah Rukh and ABram Khan can be seen enjoying their vacation
Another adorable picture of Gauri with her youngest child AbRam Khan
Here is an adorable throwback picture of the couple posted by Suhana on her Instagram
Gauri Khan is definitely a cool mom as she is always seen supporting her kids
Shah Rukh posted this picture on Suhana's graduation and captioned it 'school ends...learning doesn’t'
In this adorable throwback picture, a young Gauri is seen posing with husband Shah Rukh Khan
