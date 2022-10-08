Gauri Khan's best pictures with her family

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2022

Entrepreneur, interior designer and producer Gauri Khan was born on October 8, 1970. In 2018, Khan was named as one of Fortune magazine's '50 Most Powerful Women.' Let's take a look at some of her adorable family pictures....

Instagram

Gauri and Shah rukh Khan tied knot on25 October, 1991

Instagram

Together they have three children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan

Instagram

Gauri posted this glamourous photo with daughter Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and captioned it 'Most days he deserves it'

Instagram

Gauri makes sure to take time out of her busy schedule to spend quality moments with her kids

Instagram

Gauri with Shah Rukh and ABram Khan can be seen enjoying their vacation

Instagram

Another adorable picture of Gauri with her youngest child AbRam Khan

Instagram

Here is an adorable throwback picture of the couple posted by Suhana on her Instagram

Instagram

Gauri Khan is definitely a cool mom as she is always seen supporting her kids

Instagram

Shah Rukh posted this picture on Suhana's graduation and captioned it 'school ends...learning doesn’t'

Instagram

In this adorable throwback picture, a young Gauri is seen posing with husband Shah Rukh Khan

Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

