Lucknow cyber cell police arrest youth behind death threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

As per media reports, the arrested accused has been identified as one Sarfaraz.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 03:12 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI Photo

The UP's Lucknow cyber cell police on Sunday arrested a youth from Rajasthan's Bharatpur for responsible for giving death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Notably, a WhatsApp message threatening to kill the chief minister was received on the state police's text helpline earlier this month, following which a case was registered against a man.

Earlier, the police had said the message was sent allegedly by a person named Shahid on the WhatsApp number of the Dial-112 helpline.

According to the police, he threatened to bomb the chief minister.

The message, which was received on August 2 on the police control room's helpline WhatsApp, threatened to bomb the chief minister within three days.

(with agency inputs)

