Lucknow cyber cell police arrest youth behind death threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI Photo

The UP's Lucknow cyber cell police on Sunday arrested a youth from Rajasthan's Bharatpur for responsible for giving death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As per media reports, the arrested accused has been identified as one Sarfaraz.

Notably, a WhatsApp message threatening to kill the chief minister was received on the state police's text helpline earlier this month, following which a case was registered against a man.

Earlier, the police had said the message was sent allegedly by a person named Shahid on the WhatsApp number of the Dial-112 helpline.

According to the police, he threatened to bomb the chief minister.

The message, which was received on August 2 on the police control room's helpline WhatsApp, threatened to bomb the chief minister within three days.

(with agency inputs)