e-Paper Get App

Watch video: UP ATS arrests Habibul Islam, terrorist linked to Jaish terrorist group

Recently, the ATS also apprehended a terrorist from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Watch video: UP ATS arrests Habibul Islam, terrorist linked to Jaish terrorist group |

Mumbai: The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested one Saifullah for his alleged links with Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Saifullah was arrested from Kanpur on Sunday on a tip off provided by Mohammad Nadeem, who was arrested by the ATS from Saharanpur on Friday.

According to an official release, Saifullah, also known as Habib-ul-Islam, is an expert in making virtual IDs, and he had made over 50 virtual IDs for terrorists in Pakistan and Afghanistan on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook.

He used to send audio messages related to Jihad from these platforms.

Saifullah is now being interrogated by various agencies.

Saifullah's arrest comes two days after the apprehension of Mohammed Nadeem who had been tasked with the elimination of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made an objectionable remark against the Prophet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaWatch video: UP ATS arrests Habibul Islam, terrorist linked to Jaish terrorist group

RECENT STORIES

Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal accuses BJP of undermining regional outfits; saffron party hits back

Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal accuses BJP of undermining regional outfits; saffron party hits back

Truth is Savarkar originated the 2-nation theory and Jinnah perfected it: Congress

Truth is Savarkar originated the 2-nation theory and Jinnah perfected it: Congress

Indore witnesses World Book of Records for largest human chain forming India's map

Indore witnesses World Book of Records for largest human chain forming India's map

Watch video: UP ATS arrests Habibul Islam, terrorist linked to Jaish terrorist group

Watch video: UP ATS arrests Habibul Islam, terrorist linked to Jaish terrorist group

For ninth consecutive time, PM Modi to address the nation on Independence Day

For ninth consecutive time, PM Modi to address the nation on Independence Day