Watch video: UP ATS arrests Habibul Islam, terrorist linked to Jaish terrorist group |

Mumbai: The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested one Saifullah for his alleged links with Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Saifullah was arrested from Kanpur on Sunday on a tip off provided by Mohammad Nadeem, who was arrested by the ATS from Saharanpur on Friday.

According to an official release, Saifullah, also known as Habib-ul-Islam, is an expert in making virtual IDs, and he had made over 50 virtual IDs for terrorists in Pakistan and Afghanistan on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook.

He used to send audio messages related to Jihad from these platforms.

Saifullah is now being interrogated by various agencies.

Saifullah's arrest comes two days after the apprehension of Mohammed Nadeem who had been tasked with the elimination of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made an objectionable remark against the Prophet.