Lucknow: Court Sentences 5 Accused Including Ex Divisional Engineer To 5 Years Imprisonment For Causing Loss To BSNL | Representational Image

The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Lucknow has sentenced 05 accused including Pramod Kumar Gangwar, then Divisional Engineer, BSNL Bareilly (UP), Mehfooz Ali, Ejaz Alam @ Mohd., Ejaz Khan @ Guddu, Shahnawaz Alam @ Shahnawaz Khan @ Mikki and Mohd. Kadir to 05 years’ imprisonment with a total fine of Rs. 2.95 lakh in a case related to causing loss to BSNL.

The instant case was registered by CBI on 19/09/2011 against 06 accused including Shri Pramod Kumar Gangwar, then Divisional Engineer, BSNL, Bareilly and 05 private persons on the allegations that during the period 2009-10, the accused persons in criminal conspiracy with each other dishonestly and fraudulently cheated BSNL by hacking the computer system and facilitated illegal ISD calls by installing 18 telephones in Bareilly. Accused thus caused a wrongful loss of Rs. 3.41 crore (approx) to BSNL and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

Chargesheet in the case was filed by CBI on 30/05/2014 against 06 accused. The Ld Court framed charges against the accused on 30.09.2015. After trial, the Court held five accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly. One of the accused namely Mohd. Nayab was acquitted by the Court.