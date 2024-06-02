 Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 2 Brother For 7 Years In Prison In 11-Yr-Old Kidnapping & Attempt To Murder Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 2 Brother For 7 Years In Prison In 11-Yr-Old Kidnapping & Attempt To Murder Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 2 Brother For 7 Years In Prison In 11-Yr-Old Kidnapping & Attempt To Murder Case

Judge SN Patil held Virendra (47) and Vaibhav Sasane (39) guilty of kidnapping and attempting to murder Shetty on October 24, 2013.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: Eleven years after a Chembur-based moneylender, Uday Shetty, was kidnapped, assaulted, and left to die in a forest, the sessions court last week sentenced two brothers who borrowed from him to seven years in prison.

Accused Held Guilty Of Kidnapping & Attempt To Murder

Judge SN Patil held Virendra (47) and Vaibhav Sasane (39) guilty of kidnapping and attempting to murder Shetty on October 24, 2013. Shetty, a jeweller, and moneylender, had loaned money to the brothers. However, even after partial payment, they still owed him Rs 15 lakh.

Read Also
Mumbai: Police Solve Murder Case Of 34-Year-Old Nallasopara Woman In 72 Hours; Nab Killer Nephew...
article-image

On October 24, 2013, the accused went to Shetty's house at around 7.30 pm and asked him to accompany them. The three went to Kalyan, where they purchased alcohol, and headed to Badlapur. There, the brothers attacked Shetty with a hammer and knife. When Shetty lost consciousness, the accused dumped him in a jungle between Badlapur and Sheelpata and ran away.

Complaint Lodged With The Police

Shetty later regained his senses and managed to reach the main road and ask for help. He was taken to a hospital. The next day he lodged a complaint with the police. The police later traced the car of the accused and recovered the weapons. They were arrested on November 9, 2013. The public prosecutor examined 23 people, including the doctors who treated Shetty, to build their case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Killing 25-Yr-Old Over Love Affair With His Married Sister

Thane Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Killing 25-Yr-Old Over Love Affair With His Married Sister

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 2 Brother For 7 Years In Prison In 11-Yr-Old Kidnapping & Attempt...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 2 Brother For 7 Years In Prison In 11-Yr-Old Kidnapping & Attempt...

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 7-Yr Of Imprisonment For Sexually Harassing &...

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 7-Yr Of Imprisonment For Sexually Harassing &...

Bombay HC Directs Police To Trace Woman’s Whereabouts In Rajasthan

Bombay HC Directs Police To Trace Woman’s Whereabouts In Rajasthan

Mumbai: Stranger Morphs MBBS Student’s Obscene Photo, Demands ₹1 Lakh From Family

Mumbai: Stranger Morphs MBBS Student’s Obscene Photo, Demands ₹1 Lakh From Family