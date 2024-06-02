Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 2 Brother For 7 Years In Prison In 11-Yr-Old Kidnapping & Attempt To Murder Case

Representational Image

Mumbai: Eleven years after a Chembur-based moneylender, Uday Shetty, was kidnapped, assaulted, and left to die in a forest, the sessions court last week sentenced two brothers who borrowed from him to seven years in prison.

Accused Held Guilty Of Kidnapping & Attempt To Murder

Judge SN Patil held Virendra (47) and Vaibhav Sasane (39) guilty of kidnapping and attempting to murder Shetty on October 24, 2013. Shetty, a jeweller, and moneylender, had loaned money to the brothers. However, even after partial payment, they still owed him Rs 15 lakh.

On October 24, 2013, the accused went to Shetty's house at around 7.30 pm and asked him to accompany them. The three went to Kalyan, where they purchased alcohol, and headed to Badlapur. There, the brothers attacked Shetty with a hammer and knife. When Shetty lost consciousness, the accused dumped him in a jungle between Badlapur and Sheelpata and ran away.

Complaint Lodged With The Police

Shetty later regained his senses and managed to reach the main road and ask for help. He was taken to a hospital. The next day he lodged a complaint with the police. The police later traced the car of the accused and recovered the weapons. They were arrested on November 9, 2013. The public prosecutor examined 23 people, including the doctors who treated Shetty, to build their case.